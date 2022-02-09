Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.400-$2.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.640. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.60 billion-$16.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.32 billion.
TEVA has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James cut Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Argus cut Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.50.
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $8.29 on Wednesday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 12 month low of $7.73 and a 12 month high of $13.30. The company has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA)
- Institutions Are Buying Alpha And Omega Semiconductor Limited
- Buy Pfizer Before the Smart Money Catches On to the Plot
- Logitech is Nearing the Bottom Here
- Aw Snap!: The Buy Opportunity on Snap Stock is Disappearing Fast
- Small-Cap CTS Corporation Positioned For Big Business
Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.