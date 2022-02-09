Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.400-$2.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.640. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.60 billion-$16.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.32 billion.

TEVA has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James cut Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Argus cut Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.50.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $8.29 on Wednesday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 12 month low of $7.73 and a 12 month high of $13.30. The company has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,793,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,617 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.16% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries worth $17,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 47.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

