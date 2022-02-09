Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) to Issue $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th.

Tetra Tech has raised its dividend by 67.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Tetra Tech has a payout ratio of 17.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Tetra Tech to earn $4.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.9%.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $152.85 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $159.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.83. Tetra Tech has a twelve month low of $116.01 and a twelve month high of $192.91. The company has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.88 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.16. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $679.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

TTEK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Tetra Tech from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Tetra Tech from $176.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.40.

In other news, Director Patrick C. Haden sold 410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.03, for a total value of $76,272.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 9,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $1,658,405.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,696 shares of company stock valued at $19,588,695 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tetra Tech stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 18.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 38,853 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.47% of Tetra Tech worth $30,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.