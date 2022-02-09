Terex (TEX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Terex (NYSE:TEX) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th. Analysts expect Terex to post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TEX stock opened at $43.01 on Wednesday. Terex has a twelve month low of $37.67 and a twelve month high of $55.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.77.

In related news, CFO John D. Sheehan sold 29,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.07, for a total transaction of $1,439,321.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Terex by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 525,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,042,000 after acquiring an additional 188,984 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Terex during the 3rd quarter valued at $489,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Terex during the 3rd quarter valued at $248,000. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

TEX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Terex from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on Terex from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Terex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Terex from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Terex from $74.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.58.

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

