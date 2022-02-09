Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TDC. Barclays decreased their price objective on Teradata from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Teradata from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Teradata from $88.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Teradata from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

TDC stock traded up $10.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.89. 5,818,451 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,127,279. Teradata has a twelve month low of $37.05 and a twelve month high of $59.58. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $475.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.58 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 39.29% and a net margin of 6.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Teradata will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CRO Todd Cione sold 47,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total value of $2,000,174.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Teradata by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 78,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,528,000 after acquiring an additional 8,564 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Teradata by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 473,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,674,000 after acquiring an additional 79,265 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Teradata during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,134,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Teradata by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 5,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Teradata by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

About Teradata

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

