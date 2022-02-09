Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Raised to “Outperform” at SVB Leerink

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) was upgraded by investment analysts at SVB Leerink from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $100.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $88.00. SVB Leerink’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 35.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James raised Tenet Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

Shares of Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $74.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.44. Tenet Healthcare has a 12-month low of $48.20 and a 12-month high of $83.69. The company has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41, a P/E/G ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $1.21. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 58.52% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 56,626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total transaction of $4,442,875.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 6,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $462,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,564 shares of company stock worth $10,978,279 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 37,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,038,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,576,000 after buying an additional 168,600 shares during the period. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,260,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 498,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,134,000 after purchasing an additional 26,194 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment consists of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

