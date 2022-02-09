Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.86-$7.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.5-$19.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $20.32 billion.Tenet Healthcare also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.860-$7.050 EPS.
THC stock opened at $74.07 on Wednesday. Tenet Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $48.20 and a fifty-two week high of $83.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 2.56.
Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $1.21. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 58.52% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.
In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 56,626 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total transaction of $4,442,875.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 29,520 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total value of $2,332,670.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,564 shares of company stock valued at $10,978,279 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,283 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.
About Tenet Healthcare
Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment consists of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tenet Healthcare (THC)
- The Trend Still Appears to be a Friend of Simon Property Group
- Harley-Davidson Roars Back To Life
- Here’s Why Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) Is About To Take Off
- Smoking Hot Results Sends Chipotle Mexican Grill Higher
- Institutions Are Buying Alpha And Omega Semiconductor Limited
Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.