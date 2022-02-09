Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.86-$7.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.5-$19.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $20.32 billion.Tenet Healthcare also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.860-$7.050 EPS.

THC stock opened at $74.07 on Wednesday. Tenet Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $48.20 and a fifty-two week high of $83.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 2.56.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $1.21. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 58.52% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

THC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James upgraded Tenet Healthcare from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $90.00.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 56,626 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total transaction of $4,442,875.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 29,520 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total value of $2,332,670.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,564 shares of company stock valued at $10,978,279 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,283 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment consists of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.