Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $86.86.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 56,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total transaction of $4,442,875.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 29,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total transaction of $2,409,310.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,564 shares of company stock valued at $10,978,279 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 23.7% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

THC stock opened at $74.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57. Tenet Healthcare has a 1-year low of $48.20 and a 1-year high of $83.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.44. The company has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 2.56.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $1.21. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 58.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment consists of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

