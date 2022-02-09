TELUS (TSE:T) Sets New 12-Month High at $30.94

TELUS Co. (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$30.94 and last traded at C$30.94, with a volume of 679407 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$30.66.

T has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of TELUS from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of TELUS from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a C$32.00 price target (down from C$33.00) on shares of TELUS in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of TELUS from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$31.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$29.72 and its 200-day moving average is C$28.93. The firm has a market cap of C$42.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

