Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.54 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) to post $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Teleflex’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.49 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.63. Teleflex reported earnings per share of $3.25 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teleflex will report full year earnings of $13.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.21 to $13.35. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $14.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.82 to $14.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Teleflex.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TFX shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Teleflex from $325.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $415.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Teleflex from $450.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Teleflex from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $431.00 to $383.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $402.64.

Shares of TFX traded up $9.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $332.15. The stock had a trading volume of 253,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,903. The firm has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.12. Teleflex has a 1 year low of $289.00 and a 1 year high of $449.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $319.82 and its 200 day moving average is $351.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

In other Teleflex news, Director Andrew A. Krakauer purchased 1,000 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $307.23 per share, with a total value of $307,230.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $2,965,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Teleflex by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,652 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 4.9% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 793 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 1.6% in the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 2,661 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 0.7% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

