Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.1125 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th.

THQ stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.85. The stock had a trading volume of 103,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,385. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.97. Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $20.34 and a twelve month high of $25.92.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund stock. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund and investment trust. The trust’s investment objective is to seek current income and long-term capital appreciation through investing in companies engaged in the healthcare industry, including equity securities, debt securities and pooled investment vehicles.

