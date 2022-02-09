Teddy Ray Price Buys 435 Shares of Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI) Stock

Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI) Director Teddy Ray Price bought 435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.00 per share, with a total value of $23,490.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Red River Bancshares stock opened at $52.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.26 million, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.90. Red River Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.93 and a twelve month high of $65.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.13.

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.16. Red River Bancshares had a net margin of 32.36% and a return on equity of 11.28%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Red River Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. Red River Bancshares’s payout ratio is 6.19%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Red River Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Red River Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in Red River Bancshares during the second quarter worth $2,850,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Red River Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $809,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Red River Bancshares by 42.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 107,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,366,000 after acquiring an additional 32,322 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Red River Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Red River Bancshares by 18.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 3,798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.46% of the company’s stock.

About Red River Bancshares

Red River Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services for commercial and retail customers through its subsidiary. It offers real estate and commercial loans, treasury management, retail banking networks, private banking, residential mortgage lending, and investment services.

