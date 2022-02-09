Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) Shares Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) by 119.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,087 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Tecnoglass were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TGLS. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tecnoglass during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 388.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tecnoglass during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Tecnoglass in the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Tecnoglass in the 2nd quarter valued at $189,000. 18.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TGLS stock opened at $20.99 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.65. Tecnoglass Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.97 and a 1-year high of $34.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.11. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 14.35%. The firm had revenue of $130.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Tecnoglass Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. This is an increase from Tecnoglass’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Tecnoglass’s payout ratio is presently 18.44%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TGLS. Sidoti raised Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tecnoglass from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Tecnoglass from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Tecnoglass from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tecnoglass presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of specification architectural glass and windows products sold to the construction industry. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.

