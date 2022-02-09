TechTarget (TTGT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of TTGT opened at $87.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. TechTarget has a 12 month low of $63.76 and a 12 month high of $111.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.85 and a beta of 0.87.

In related news, Director Roger M. Marino sold 15,000 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.21, for a total transaction of $1,623,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Greg Strakosch sold 10,000 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $1,070,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,776 shares of company stock worth $5,252,399 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTGT. Morgan Stanley raised its position in TechTarget by 5.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 96,772 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,976,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in TechTarget by 11.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,876 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in TechTarget in the third quarter valued at $323,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in TechTarget by 2.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,245 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in TechTarget in the third quarter valued at $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on TTGT shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on TechTarget from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised TechTarget from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on TechTarget from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.44.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

