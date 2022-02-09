Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Trims Stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd reduced its position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd owned 0.07% of RenaissanceRe worth $4,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RNR. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 40.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 13,557.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period. 96.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RNR traded up $0.55 on Wednesday, hitting $154.64. 4,285 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,114. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $137.66 and a 1-year high of $175.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $164.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.12 and a beta of 0.52.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by $1.12. RenaissanceRe had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 1.67%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.59) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 17.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -88.89%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RNR. Bank of America upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.20.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

