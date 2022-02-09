Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Purchases 1,500 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.3% of Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $9,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mariner LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 8.5% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 806,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,240,000 after purchasing an additional 63,258 shares in the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 10.8% in the third quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.7% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 651,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,202,000 after buying an additional 17,168 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 17.9% in the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 15,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 15.7% in the third quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 22,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after buying an additional 3,006 shares during the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $816,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.17.

JNJ traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $171.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,926,992. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $151.47 and a twelve month high of $179.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $451.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 38.21% and a net margin of 22.26%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.29%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.