Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Has $2.63 Million Position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd reduced its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 443,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $2,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 23.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,352,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,112,000 after buying an additional 1,956,984 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 12.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,539,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,712,000 after buying an additional 809,850 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,448,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,308,000 after buying an additional 38,213 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 24.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,162,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,561,000 after buying an additional 809,500 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 9.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,977,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,135,000 after purchasing an additional 265,628 shares during the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MUFG traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.59. 23,734 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,052,588. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.83 and its 200-day moving average is $5.71. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.95 and a twelve month high of $6.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.75.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.21 billion during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 20.96%. Analysts predict that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Bank of America raised Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which provides financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Retail Banking Business Group, Integrated Corporate Banking Business Group, Integrated Trust Assets Business Group, Integrated Global Business Group, Global Markets and Others.

