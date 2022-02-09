Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Cuts Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd reduced its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 119,260 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 32,500 shares during the quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in eBay were worth $8,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of eBay by 176.9% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 396 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in eBay in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 342.3% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 460 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 76.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 463 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the third quarter worth about $32,000. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.80, for a total transaction of $159,407.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen C. Mitic sold 4,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.19, for a total transaction of $309,446.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,306 shares of company stock worth $833,999 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on EBAY shares. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on eBay from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on eBay from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays upped their target price on eBay from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on eBay from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.71.

NASDAQ EBAY traded up $0.71 on Wednesday, hitting $60.44. 94,597 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,586,282. The company has a market cap of $39.29 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.51 and a 12 month high of $81.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.54 and a 200-day moving average of $69.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

eBay Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

