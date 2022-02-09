TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) Hits New 12-Month High at $14.40

TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.40 and last traded at $14.34, with a volume of 11428 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.18.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on CGBD. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of TCG BDC in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of TCG BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TCG BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $761.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.90.
TCG BDC Company Profile (NASDAQ:CGBD)
TCG BDC is an externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. TCG BDC is managed by Carlyle GMS Investment Management LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser and a wholly owned subsidiary of The Carlyle Group L.P. Since it commenced investment operations in May 2013 through March 31, 2017, TCG BDC has invested more than $2.4 billion in aggregate principal amount of debt and equity investments prior to any subsequent exits or repayments.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TCG BDC (CGBD)
- Institutions Are Buying Alpha And Omega Semiconductor Limited
- Buy Pfizer Before the Smart Money Catches On to the Plot
- Logitech is Nearing the Bottom Here
- Aw Snap!: The Buy Opportunity on Snap Stock is Disappearing Fast
- Small-Cap CTS Corporation Positioned For Big Business
Receive News & Ratings for TCG BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCG BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.