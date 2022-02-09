TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Downgraded to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. CIBC reduced their price objective on TC Energy from C$72.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$72.00 price objective on TC Energy and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. National Bank Financial lowered TC Energy from an outperform overweight rating to a sector perform overweight rating in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered TC Energy from an outperform rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$66.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$67.68.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TRP stock opened at C$65.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$63.92 billion and a PE ratio of 34.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$61.36 and a 200-day moving average of C$61.85. TC Energy has a 12-month low of C$53.20 and a 12-month high of C$68.20.

In related news, Director Andrea E. Jalbert sold 9,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$58.59, for a total transaction of C$556,333.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,055 shares in the company, valued at C$120,394.44. Insiders have sold 9,828 shares of company stock valued at $576,674 in the last three months.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.