Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) Receives “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

TW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Peel Hunt restated an add rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.64) target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 210 ($2.84) to GBX 220 ($2.97) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 195 ($2.64) price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 195 ($2.64) to GBX 190 ($2.57) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating and issued a GBX 195 ($2.64) price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Taylor Wimpey presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 200.78 ($2.72).

Shares of Taylor Wimpey stock opened at GBX 151 ($2.04) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 163.45. Taylor Wimpey has a 12 month low of GBX 143.15 ($1.94) and a 12 month high of GBX 213.92 ($2.89). The stock has a market cap of £5.51 billion and a PE ratio of 11.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11.

In other news, insider Scilla Grimble purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 171 ($2.31) per share, with a total value of £25,650 ($34,685.60).

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

