Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Position Increased by Marathon Capital Management

Marathon Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,611 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,611 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TMHC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,314 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 9,112 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 162.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 122,053 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after acquiring an additional 75,560 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 18.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 733,317 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,374,000 after purchasing an additional 116,515 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 92.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 53,511 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 25,697 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 3.3% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 11,591 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Taylor Morrison Home currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.78.

In other news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 9,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total value of $296,328.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total value of $151,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 217,065 shares of company stock worth $7,419,320. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMHC stock opened at $30.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.31 and a 200-day moving average of $29.76. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 1-year low of $22.64 and a 1-year high of $35.51.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.12. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

