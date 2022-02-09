Target (NYSE:TGT) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Target (NYSE:TGT) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Saturday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $286.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Target from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the company from $275.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Target from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $260.42.

TGT opened at $212.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $226.09 and a 200 day moving average of $241.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Target has a 12 month low of $166.82 and a 12 month high of $268.98. The company has a market cap of $102.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The firm had revenue of $25.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Target will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Target’s payout ratio is 26.49%.

In other news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total transaction of $1,047,214.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Sando sold 3,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.61, for a total transaction of $788,885.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,277 shares of company stock valued at $15,643,765 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TGT. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Target by 48.1% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,919,055 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,430,396,000 after buying an additional 1,923,419 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Target during the second quarter valued at approximately $278,695,000. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Target during the second quarter valued at approximately $175,262,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,042,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Target by 1.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,153,523 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,414,691,000 after buying an additional 637,721 shares during the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

