Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Price Target Raised to $190.00 at KeyCorp

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TTWO. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $222.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $215.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $203.62.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $172.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $167.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.58. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 52-week low of $138.19 and a 52-week high of $203.86.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $866.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.93 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 167 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.11, for a total transaction of $30,913.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,442,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,407,000 after purchasing an additional 97,747 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 51.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,001,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,426 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,198,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,959,000 after acquiring an additional 126,836 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 37.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,575,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,733,000 after acquiring an additional 432,685 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 8.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,504,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,377,000 after acquiring an additional 115,639 shares during the period. 84.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.