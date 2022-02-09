Tabcorp (OTC:TABCF) Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Tabcorp Holdings Ltd. (OTC:TABCF) rose 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.72 and last traded at $3.72. Approximately 12 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.72.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.65.

Get Tabcorp alerts:

About Tabcorp (OTC:TABCF)

Tabcorp Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of entertainment services. It operates through the following segments: Wagering and Media, Lotteries and Keno, Gaming Services, and Sun Bets. The Wagering and Media segment comprises of totalisator and fixed odds betting and retail wagering networks, and global racing media business.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tabcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.