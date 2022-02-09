Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $16.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 65.93% and a net margin of 1.22%. The business’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS.

SYY stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.39. The company had a trading volume of 287,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,649,091. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $41.73 billion, a PE ratio of 63.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.76 and a 200 day moving average of $77.37. Sysco has a 12 month low of $68.05 and a 12 month high of $86.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 142.43%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upgraded shares of Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.63.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

