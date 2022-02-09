Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Bought by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 167,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,459 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $50,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 912.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 14,160 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth $45,195,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth $244,000. AXA S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 171.7% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 201,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,181,000 after buying an additional 127,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SNPS shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on Synopsys from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Synopsys from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $350.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $375.64.

In other news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.29, for a total transaction of $2,634,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 6,516 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $2,280,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 236,722 shares of company stock valued at $85,114,661. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $309.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $336.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $325.29. The stock has a market cap of $47.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.13, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.13. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $217.69 and a 1-year high of $377.60.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

