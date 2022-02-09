Sydbank A/S (OTCMKTS:SYANY) Trading Down 12.2%

Sydbank A/S (OTCMKTS:SYANY)’s share price fell 12.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.09 and last traded at $6.09. 600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 71% from the average session volume of 350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.94.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.33.
Sydbank A/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SYANY)
