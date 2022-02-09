Sydbank A/S (OTCMKTS:SYANY) Trading Down 12.2%

Sydbank A/S (OTCMKTS:SYANY)’s share price fell 12.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.09 and last traded at $6.09. 600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 71% from the average session volume of 350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.94.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.33.

Sydbank A/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SYANY)

Sydbank A/S, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to corporate and retail customers in Denmark and internationally. The company operates in Banking, Asset Management, Sydbank Markets, Treasury, and Other segments. It offers various deposits, and loans and advances; and corporate banking services, including financing solutions and advisory services; and international commercial banking services, such as payment services and cash management solutions.

