Swop Price Tops $4.48 (SWOP)

Swop (CURRENCY:SWOP) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. Swop has a total market capitalization of $9.21 million and $46,830.00 worth of Swop was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Swop has traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Swop coin can currently be bought for about $4.48 or 0.00010157 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002268 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001987 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.66 or 0.00049092 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,112.26 or 0.07053106 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,083.84 or 0.99904273 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00052149 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.60 or 0.00055755 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00006296 BTC.

About Swop

Swop’s total supply is 1,969,144 coins and its circulating supply is 2,055,728 coins. Swop’s official Twitter account is @Swopfi

Swop Coin Trading

