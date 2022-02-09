Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued an underweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on SSREY. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Societe Generale raised shares of Swiss Re from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Swiss Re from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Swiss Re from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Swiss Re from CHF 96 to CHF 98 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Swiss Re presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.75.

SSREY opened at $27.15 on Tuesday. Swiss Re has a 1-year low of $20.87 and a 1-year high of $27.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.83.

Swiss Re AG engages in the provision of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Life and Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, Life Capital, and Group Items. The Property and Casualty segment comprises of the business lines property, casualty including motor, and specialty.

