Swarm (SWM) Market Cap Reaches $1.33 Million

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded up 61.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. Swarm has a market cap of $1.33 million and approximately $13,582.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swarm coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0171 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Swarm has traded up 42.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Swarm

Swarm (CRYPTO:SWM) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 19th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 99,535,052 coins and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 coins. The official message board for Swarm is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0 . The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Swarm is www.swarmnetwork.org . Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Swarm Fund is creating a market model that allows users to invest crypto assets into real assets and deploy traditional capital into real markets in a new way. With their infrastructure, investors can create and operate asset-backed tokens and participate in a composite of wealth creation. SWM is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Swarm

