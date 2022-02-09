Susquehanna Lowers NOV (NYSE:NOV) Price Target to $22.00

NOV (NYSE:NOV) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Susquehanna from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s price target points to a potential upside of 39.95% from the stock’s previous close.

NOV has been the topic of several other reports. Griffin Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of NOV in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded NOV from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NOV from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.55.

NOV stock opened at $15.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.84 and a beta of 2.23. NOV has a fifty-two week low of $11.46 and a fifty-two week high of $18.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.96.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.05). NOV had a negative net margin of 10.44% and a negative return on equity of 6.25%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NOV will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in NOV by 38.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,167,709 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $447,937,000 after buying an additional 9,485,235 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of NOV by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,142,815 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $369,868,000 after purchasing an additional 900,158 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of NOV by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,478,634 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $145,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,604 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of NOV by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,670,772 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $132,836,000 after purchasing an additional 68,623 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of NOV by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,611,544 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $112,897,000 after purchasing an additional 577,427 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

