Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (SGC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on February 25th

Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 4th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the textile maker on Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th.

Superior Group of Companies has raised its dividend by 18.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of SGC stock opened at $20.10 on Wednesday. Superior Group of Companies has a 12 month low of $19.27 and a 12 month high of $29.33. The firm has a market cap of $321.02 million, a PE ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.29 and a 200-day moving average of $23.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Superior Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SGC. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 13.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,466 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 1.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,057 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 61.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,988 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Superior Group of Companies by 0.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 139,076 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Superior Group of Companies by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,847 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 4,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.36% of the company’s stock.

Superior Group of Companies Company Profile

Superior Group of Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories to medical and health fields as well as for the industrial, commercial, leisure, and public safety industries. It operates through the following segments: Uniforms and Related Products; Remote Staffing Solutions; and Promotional Products.

