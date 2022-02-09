Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. is a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc., formerly known as Spartan Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK. “

SUNL has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Sunlight Financial from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Sunlight Financial from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Sunlight Financial from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sunlight Financial has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.83.

Shares of SUNL stock opened at $3.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.13. Sunlight Financial has a fifty-two week low of $2.41 and a fifty-two week high of $13.52.

Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $28.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.32 million. Equities research analysts expect that Sunlight Financial will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sunlight Financial news, CEO Matthew Potere purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.31 per share, with a total value of $86,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Timothy Parsons purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.18 per share, with a total value of $41,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUNL. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sunlight Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Sunlight Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sunlight Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Sunlight Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sunlight Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. 23.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

