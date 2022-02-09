SUN (old) (SUN) Price Hits $0.0266 on Exchanges

SUN (old) (CURRENCY:SUN) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. Over the last week, SUN (old) has traded flat against the US dollar. SUN (old) has a total market cap of $152,457.26 and approximately $22.37 million worth of SUN (old) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SUN (old) coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0266 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002275 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002272 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002007 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.95 or 0.00049905 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004545 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001148 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

About SUN (old)

SUN (old) (CRYPTO:SUN) is a coin. It was first traded on September 7th, 2020. SUN (old)’s total supply is 19,900,730 coins and its circulating supply is 5,740,800 coins. SUN (old)’s official Twitter account is @defi_sunio

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment filled with unlimited imaginations. It is a crucial component of the TRON DeFi. Together with the other developed decentralized finance (DeFi) projects, it enriches the whole TRON ecosystem. It may also take part in decentralized lending, insurance, liquidity, stable coins, etc. SUN is completely initiated, driven and developed by the SUN community. All of SUN’s functionalities will be implemented by open-source smart contracts, and is wholly operated by the community. The functionalities are developed based on community initiatives. All proposals and decision making are voted via SUN within the community, minority obeys majority. SUN will be deployed to the TRON Virtual Machine with smart contract, becoming a nexus closely correlated with other existing DeFi projects Telegram | Whitepaper “

