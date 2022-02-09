Sun Hung Kai & Co. (OTCMKTS:SHGKY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $2.45

Shares of Sun Hung Kai & Co. (OTCMKTS:SHGKY) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.45 and last traded at $2.45, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.45.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.51.
Sun Hung Kai & Co. Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SHGKY)
