Substratum Price Reaches $0.0020 on Exchanges (SUB)

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded down 10.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 8th. One Substratum coin can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Substratum has a market cap of $750,052.75 and $2,006.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Substratum has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002296 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004407 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001119 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002297 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00041341 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.00 or 0.00105703 BTC.

About Substratum

Substratum (SUB) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 coins. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Substratum is substratum.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum is developing an open-source foundation for the decentralized web, providing free and unrestricted access to content for a new Web 3.0. The Substratum Network is a worldwide collection of nodes that uses industry-leading cryptography to deliver secure content anywhere, all without the need for VPNs or Tor. Substratum wants to revolutionize the hosting industry with per-request billing via microtransactions, all handled by blockchain technology and artificial intelligence. “

Buying and Selling Substratum

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

