Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) Shares Gap Down to $5.30

Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.30, but opened at $4.87. Studio City International shares last traded at $4.87, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Studio City International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.77. The stock has a market cap of $543.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of -0.82.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Studio City International stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,158,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,902,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 3.76% of Studio City International at the end of the most recent reporting period. 21.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Studio City International Company Profile (NYSE:MSC)
Studio City International Holdings Ltd. engages in the hospitality business and provision of gaming related services in Macau. It offers hotel, gaming dining, retail, entertainment facilities. The company was founded on August 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.
