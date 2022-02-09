Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 127,040 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 53,814 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $4,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FCX. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 261,808 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $8,517,000 after buying an additional 40,247 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,770,000. PM CAPITAL Ltd grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 1,656,856 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $53,898,000 after acquiring an additional 13,420 shares during the last quarter. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,791,000. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,041,000. 76.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freeport-McMoRan stock traded up $2.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,324,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,495,637. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.44 and a 52-week high of $46.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.07.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is a boost from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.38%.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 40,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total value of $1,561,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $7,441,153.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on FCX. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James set a $49.00 price objective on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Argus increased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.65.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

