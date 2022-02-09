Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC trimmed its position in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,963 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,554 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners were worth $5,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,694 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares during the period. Cushing Asset Management LP increased its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 399,554 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,339,000 after purchasing an additional 24,537 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC increased its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 104,007 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 7,026 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 130,312 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 46,139 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,932 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the period. 46.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CEQP traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.29. 9,396 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 695,576. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.84. Crestwood Equity Partners LP has a 12-month low of $20.01 and a 12-month high of $33.94. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 3.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s payout ratio is -87.41%.

CEQP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.71.

About Crestwood Equity Partners

Crestwood Equity Partners LP engages in investment and management of energy midstream assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing; Storage and Transportation; and Marketing, Supply, and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing segment provides gathering and transportation services; processing, treating, and compression services; and disposal services to producers in unconventional shale plays and tight-gas plays.

