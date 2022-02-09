Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Buys New Position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 43,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,302,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FCA Corp TX boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 12,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,220,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,827,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IXN traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.02. 1,776 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 798,434. iShares Global Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $48.27 and a twelve month high of $65.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.33.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.