Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,782 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF worth $2,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 87,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,371,000 after purchasing an additional 14,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $4,129,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOX traded up $2.89 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $124.87. 963 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,101. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 1 year low of $119.00 and a 1 year high of $151.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $131.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.47.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

