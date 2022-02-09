Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Acquires New Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 101,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,623,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC owned 1.39% of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 92.2% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 30,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 14,590 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 40,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 6,804 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 254,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,036,000 after purchasing an additional 12,751 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA PHDG traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.15. 1,522 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,776. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.90. Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF has a 52-week low of $32.97 and a 52-week high of $38.54.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.