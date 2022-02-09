Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Acquires 3,868 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 53,028 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,868 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $5,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 20,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 340.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after buying an additional 20,915 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 488,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,077,000 after purchasing an additional 48,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

ESGU traded up $1.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.86. 37,220 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,787,733. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $85.35 and a 12-month high of $108.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.23 and a 200 day moving average of $103.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.309 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.