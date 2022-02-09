Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Acquires 15,386 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,386 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC owned about 0.09% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $4,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 181.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 452,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,219,000 after purchasing an additional 291,512 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 567,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,363,000 after acquiring an additional 32,051 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 12.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 148,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,973,000 after buying an additional 16,715 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 293,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,704,000 after acquiring an additional 4,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 285,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,425,000 after buying an additional 19,260 shares during the period.

Shares of FIXD traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.59. The company had a trading volume of 3,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,666. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.73. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $51.46 and a 52 week high of $54.44.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st.

