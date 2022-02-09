StorageVault Canada Inc. Buys 64,900 Shares of StorageVault Canada Inc. (CVE:SVI) Stock

StorageVault Canada Inc. (CVE:SVI) insider StorageVault Canada Inc. acquired 64,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$6.30 per share, with a total value of C$408,688.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 82,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$521,408.16.

StorageVault Canada Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 21st, StorageVault Canada Inc. acquired 17,900 shares of StorageVault Canada stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$6.45 per share, with a total value of C$115,429.94.

On Monday, December 6th, StorageVault Canada Inc. acquired 49,600 shares of StorageVault Canada stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$6.24 per share, with a total value of C$309,747.04.

On Friday, December 3rd, StorageVault Canada Inc. bought 13,700 shares of StorageVault Canada stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$6.25 per share, with a total value of C$85,625.00.

On Wednesday, December 1st, StorageVault Canada Inc. bought 76,200 shares of StorageVault Canada stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$6.27 per share, with a total value of C$477,751.14.

On Monday, November 29th, StorageVault Canada Inc. bought 80,000 shares of StorageVault Canada stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$6.23 per share, with a total value of C$498,176.00.

On Friday, November 26th, StorageVault Canada Inc. bought 80,000 shares of StorageVault Canada stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$6.24 per share, with a total value of C$499,416.00.

CVE:SVI opened at C$6.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.43 billion and a P/E ratio of -71.33. StorageVault Canada Inc. has a 52-week low of C$3.68 and a 52-week high of C$7.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 687.87.

SVI has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bankshares boosted their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on StorageVault Canada from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on StorageVault Canada from C$6.50 to C$7.25 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. lifted their price target on StorageVault Canada from C$6.00 to C$7.25 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on StorageVault Canada from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

About StorageVault Canada

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

