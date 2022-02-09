StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $21.86

StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.86 and traded as low as $21.81. StoneCastle Financial shares last traded at $21.91, with a volume of 3,304 shares.
The firm has a market cap of $143.93 million, a P/E ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.94.
StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The investment management company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.44 million during the quarter.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in StoneCastle Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $315,000. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of StoneCastle Financial by 6.4% during the third quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,862 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of StoneCastle Financial by 11.8% in the third quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,893 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of StoneCastle Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,947,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of StoneCastle Financial by 6.8% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 168,043 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 10,735 shares during the period. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
StoneCastle Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:BANX)
StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies.
