Stone Run Capital LLC Has $3.86 Million Stock Position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Stone Run Capital LLC cut its holdings in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Stone Run Capital LLC’s holdings in Woodward were worth $3,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Woodward in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Woodward by 415.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Woodward during the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Woodward during the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Woodward by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Woodward alerts:

WWD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Woodward from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Truist Financial upgraded Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Woodward has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.50.

NASDAQ WWD traded up $2.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $117.50. 8,991 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,908. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Woodward, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.28 and a 1-year high of $130.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.36. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.18, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.64.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.25). Woodward had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 9.86%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.44%.

In other Woodward news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 9,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $1,121,068.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD).

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.