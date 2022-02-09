Stone Run Capital LLC Decreases Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Stone Run Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 58.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,025 shares during the quarter. Stone Run Capital LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mount Lucas Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 46,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 6,426 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,166,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $210,881,000 after buying an additional 505,374 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 83,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,963,000 after buying an additional 42,698 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 186,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,606,000 after buying an additional 9,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 423,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,474,000 after buying an additional 6,304 shares during the last quarter. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROL has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Rollins from $42.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of NYSE:ROL traded up $0.76 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,471,545. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.45. The company has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a PE ratio of 43.78 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72. Rollins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.50 and a fifty-two week high of $40.11.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $600.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.63 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 14.47%. Rollins’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.34%.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

