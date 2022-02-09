Stone Run Capital LLC Buys 765 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Stone Run Capital LLC lifted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,880 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Sherwin-Williams accounts for approximately 2.0% of Stone Run Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Stone Run Capital LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $5,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SHW. First Foundation Advisors raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 182.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 5,372 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 6.3% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 1,744 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 93.7% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 137.3% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 5,035 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 2,913 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.8% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 324,369 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $90,736,000 after buying an additional 5,768 shares during the period. 76.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SHW traded up $6.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $286.44. The stock had a trading volume of 26,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,865,242. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $218.06 and a 1 year high of $354.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $322.32 and its 200-day moving average is $310.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.07.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 78.98%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

SHW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $332.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $353.97.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.