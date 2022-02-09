StockNews.com Upgrades Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) to “Buy”

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Federal Signal from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Federal Signal from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Federal Signal from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Federal Signal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.80.

Shares of FSS stock opened at $37.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.52. Federal Signal has a 1-year low of $34.70 and a 1-year high of $48.88.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The conglomerate reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $298.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.50 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Federal Signal will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 91.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,782 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the designed manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment involves in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

